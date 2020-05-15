General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Rubicon
|Reviewed:
|September 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax-S20
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Azure / Black / Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rondure
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Rubicon is unique as the only asymmetrical offering in Roto Grip’s current HP3 line. Its new Rondure core design is wrapped in the latest version of the e-Trax coverstock, which is a step down from the MicroTrax cover used on the UFO. This solid cover is finished at the factory with a 3000 grit pad for added traction, and it has no trouble at all handling oil.
All three of our testers had the best results from the Rubicon on the heavy oil test pattern. On the fresh, the Rubicon’s aggressive cover easily handled the heavy oil, with the core providing each player with around five inches of flare in the oil. All three bowlers started farther left and had a stronger back end motion than they had with both the Idol and the Wild Streak. They each played between three to five boards left of the Idol and five to seven boards inside of the Wild Streak. The Rubicon was a few boards weaker than the UFO for all the testers. In
