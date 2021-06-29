General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Rubicon UC3
|Reviewed:
|December 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Tour-ethane Pearl
|Type:
|Urethane Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1000 Abralon
|Color:
|Platinum Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rondure
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Rubicon UC3 is the third entry into the Rubicon line for Roto Grip. While the original Rubicon was a sanded solid reactive and the Rubicon UC2 was a polished pearl, the UC3 uses a new urethane formula named Tour-ethane Pearl that comes out of the box with a 1000 Abralon finish. All three Rubicons share the asymmetrical Rondure core. As expected, the change to a sanded urethane-like coverstock makes the Rubicon UC3 much earlier, smoother, and have less total hook than the previous Rubicon offerings. Thanks to its lower hook potential, the dry oil pattern was definitely in play for all three of our testers.
Cranker had his best looks on both the dry and sport test patterns. On the dry condition, he could swing the ball much more than the other two testers, and he didn’t need to get this ball to the dry outside boards as quickly as with other urethane balls. The asymmetrical core design gave him better continuation than he’s seen from symmetrical urethane offerings. As the lanes broke down, he had no trouble moving inside to control the pocket and strike, thanks to
