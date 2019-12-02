General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SureTrax-S19
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Purple / Grey / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Mutated Rotary
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.60
|Diff:
|0.048
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Roto Grip Wild Streak uses the new SureTrax-S19 solid reactive coverstock and the new Mutated Rotary symmetrical core design. This solid cover comes out of the factory at a 3000 grit sanded finish, helping it create traction in the oil. The RG is very high in this new core shape (2.60″), while the differential is slightly lower than the Idol series (0.048″), easily pushing the Wild Streak through the front of the lane.
The Wild Streak performed best on the medium oil test pattern, with Cranker having the best reaction on the fresh. His high rev rate allowed his ball to have the most recovery, even when he missed right of board 10 downlane. When he missed the other way to the inside, the Wild Streak’s dull cover was still strong enough to dig through the body of the pattern and get to the pocket. Tweener had a similar reaction to Cranker on the fresh. He was farther right with his feet, but he used a similar breakpoint downlane. Stroker had less area than the other two
