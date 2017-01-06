Roto Grip Wreck-Em

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Pumped
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Red / Purple / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Neutron
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.042
Int. Diff:NA

The Wreck-Em uses the pearlized Pumped coverstock found on the two new Hustle releases (the P/O/W and the R/I/G) and the medium differential symmetrical Neutron core shape from a few past HP2 line releases, including the Wrecker, Wreck-It, Shatter, Shooting Star, and Rising Star. The Wreck-Em’s pearlized cover is polished with a 1500 grit finish, which, when paired with this core, offers lots of length with a very sharp back end motion.

The Wreck-Em provided all three of our testers with their best look on our medium test pattern. It only took a few shots from each of them to see how much back end movement this ball really had. The Wreck-Em sparked off the end of the pattern for all three testers, resulting in a lot of angle going through the pins. They each needed to make sure their ball was ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.