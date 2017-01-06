General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Pumped
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Red / Purple / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Neutron
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.042
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Wreck-Em uses the pearlized Pumped coverstock found on the two new Hustle releases (the P/O/W and the R/I/G) and the medium differential symmetrical Neutron core shape from a few past HP2 line releases, including the Wrecker, Wreck-It, Shatter, Shooting Star, and Rising Star. The Wreck-Em’s pearlized cover is polished with a 1500 grit finish, which, when paired with this core, offers lots of length with a very sharp back end motion.
The Wreck-Em provided all three of our testers with their best look on our medium test pattern. It only took a few shots from each of them to see how much back end movement this ball really had. The Wreck-Em sparked off the end of the pattern for all three testers, resulting in a lot of angle going through the pins. They each needed to make sure their ball was ...
Additional Roto Grip Wreck-Em Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.