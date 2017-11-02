General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Stoked
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Purple / Neon Green / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hotshot
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The All-Out Show Off is the newest reactive hybrid addition to Roto Grip’s HP2 line. This ball joins the pearlized Wreck-Em and the solid original Show Off, adding a new option with easy length and strong downlane motion to this price point. The All-Out Show Off uses the same Hotshot core as the Show Off, but this time it is paired up with the polished Stoked hybrid coverstock. This ball got through the front of the lane with no problem, retaining plenty of energy for a strong motion at the breakpoint and back end.
We had the best look to the pocket with the All-Out Show Off on our medium oil test pattern, with all three testers seeing excellent length. Cranker started two boards left of where he was with his Dare Devil Danger. He was able to go around the breakpoint of the Danger and get this ball to recover all the way from seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was setting his ball down just left of 20, crossing slightly outside the third arrow. Stroker was also able to throw this ball away from the pocket, even with his lower rev rate. His ball was hitting the lane on 16 and crossing 12 at the arrows. All ...
