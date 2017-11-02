roto-grip-all-out-show-off

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Stoked
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Purple / Neon Green / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hotshot
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000
The All-Out Show Off is the newest reactive hybrid addition to Roto Grip’s HP2 line. This ball joins the pearlized Wreck-Em and the solid original Show Off, adding a new option with easy length and strong downlane motion to this price point. The All-Out Show Off uses the same Hotshot core as the Show Off, but this time it is paired up with the polished Stoked hybrid coverstock. This ball got through the front of the lane with no problem, retaining plenty of energy for a strong motion at the breakpoint and back end.

We had the best look to the pocket with the All-Out Show Off on our medium oil test pattern, with all three testers seeing excellent length. Cranker started two boards left of where he was with his Dare Devil Danger. He was able to go around the breakpoint of the Danger and get this ball to recover all the way from seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was setting his ball down just left of 20, crossing slightly outside the third arrow. Stroker was also able to throw this ball away from the pocket, even with his lower rev rate. His ball was hitting the lane on 16 and crossing 12 at the arrows. All ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.