General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NRG Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Red / Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atomic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The PhysiX is the latest entry into the high performance Premier line for Storm. It uses the new Atomic asymmetrical core design that is nearly identical in RG, total differential, and intermediate differential to the RAD-X core from the Sure Lock. On the outside, the PhysiX gives us the return of the NRG Hybrid Reactive cover, which comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish.
This ball’s combination of rough coverstock and strong core was best on our heavy volume test pattern. All three of our testers were able to easily strike on this condition. The PhysiX was cleaner through the front of the lane than the Sure Lock, with a strong midlane reaction and a continuous motion off the breakpoint. We didn’t see as much angle or motion off the end of the pattern as the Code X, but the PhysiX did provide more traction through the oil. This motion had all three testers playing closer to each other than with other Premier line balls. Stroker was the farthest right on the fresh, crossing 12 at the arrows. Tweener was going across the third arrow, while Cranker played the farthest left with a target on the 17 board. All three testers
The PhysiX is the latest entry into the high performance Premier line for Storm. It uses the new Atomic asymmetrical core design that is nearly identical in RG, total differential, and intermediate differential to the RAD-X core from the Sure Lock. On the outside, the PhysiX gives us the return of the NRG Hybrid Reactive cover, which comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish.
This ball’s combination of rough coverstock and strong core was best on our heavy volume test pattern. All three of our testers were able to easily strike on this condition. The PhysiX
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Storm PhysiX Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm PhysiX vs. Storm Code X
- Storm PhysiX vs. Storm Hy-Road X
- Storm PhysiX vs. Storm Intense Fire
- Storm PhysiX vs. Storm SonIQ
- Storm PhysiX vs. Storm Sure Lock
To compare the Storm PhysiX to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.