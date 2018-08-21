storm-physix

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:3000 Abralon
Color:Red / Blue / Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Atomic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.017

The PhysiX is the latest entry into the high performance Premier line for Storm. It uses the new Atomic asymmetrical core design that is nearly identical in RG, total differential, and intermediate differential to the RAD-X core from the Sure Lock. On the outside, the PhysiX gives us the return of the NRG Hybrid Reactive cover, which comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish.

This ball’s combination of rough coverstock and strong core was best on our heavy volume test pattern. All three of our testers were able to easily strike on this condition. The PhysiX was cleaner through the front of the lane than the Sure Lock, with a strong midlane reaction and a continuous motion off the breakpoint. We didn’t see as much angle or motion off the end of the pattern as the Code X, but the PhysiX did provide more traction through the oil. This motion had all three testers playing closer to each other than with other Premier line balls. Stroker was the farthest right on the fresh, crossing 12 at the arrows. Tweener was going across the third arrow, while Cranker played the farthest left with a target on the 17 board. All three testers

