Storm Intense Fire

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:R3S Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Ultramarine / Persimmon / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:RAD-E
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.017

The Storm Intense Fire is the second ball to use the RAD-E asymmetrical core design that was first used in the original Intense. This low RG, high differential core is surrounded by Storm’s R3S Hybrid Reactive coverstock that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. Despite the change in coverstock from R3S Pearl to R3S Hybrid, we found the Intense Fire to provide more length and a stronger motion off the dry than the Intense.

The shape this ball creates getting to the pocket was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener and Stroker were able to take advantage of this ball’s strong downlane motion on the fresh, which helped even on shots they didn’t quite catch all of at the release point. They could both miss inside of their targets and their balls would still pick up in the midlane heavy enough to make a move at the dry. Stroker was the straightest on the fresh, setting his ball down on 13, crossing the second arrow, and getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was much deeper into the pattern, laying his ball down on 25, ...

Storm Intense Fire Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Storm Intense Fire to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Storm Intense Fire Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.