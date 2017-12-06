General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R3S Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Ultramarine / Persimmon / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD-E
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Storm Intense Fire is the second ball to use the RAD-E asymmetrical core design that was first used in the original Intense. This low RG, high differential core is surrounded by Storm’s R3S Hybrid Reactive coverstock that comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish. Despite the change in coverstock from R3S Pearl to R3S Hybrid, we found the Intense Fire to provide more length and a stronger motion off the dry than the Intense.
The shape this ball creates getting to the pocket was best for all three of our testers on our medium oil test pattern. Tweener and Stroker were able to take advantage of this ball’s strong downlane motion on the fresh, which helped even on shots they didn’t quite catch all of at the release point. They could both miss inside of their targets and their balls would still pick up in the midlane heavy enough to make a move at the dry. Stroker was the straightest on the fresh, setting his ball down on 13, crossing the second arrow, and getting it out to seven at the breakpoint. Tweener was much deeper into the pattern, laying his ball down on 25, ...
