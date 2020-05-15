General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Axiom Pearl
|Reviewed:
|October 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NeX Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Cobalt / Graphite / Candy Apple
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Orbital
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Axiom Pearl joins Storm’s Master line for the fall 2020 season. It features the same symmetrical Orbital weight block as the original Axiom, but the coverstock is a brand new formulation called NeX Pearl Reactive. While this ball shares the same 1500 grit polished box finish with the Phaze III, the Axiom Pearl picked up earlier and had more shape off the breakpoint in our testing.
Cranker had a fantastic look to the pocket on the medium oil test pattern. The Axiom Pearl’s low RG core shape and more aggressive coverstock had no trouble picking up in the midlane, while the polished box finish provided moderate length and hold. He had room for error both to the left and right on the fresh and was able to continue moving in as the pattern dried up. The polished box finish did provide a bit too much length on the heavy test pattern, so he sanded his ball with a 3000 grit pad. At this surface, his ball provided more
