General Info

Brand:
Name:Axiom Pearl
Reviewed:October 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:NeX Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Cobalt / Graphite / Candy Apple
Core Specs
Name:Orbital
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Axiom Pearl joins Storm’s Master line for the fall 2020 season. It features the same symmetrical Orbital weight block as the original Axiom, but the coverstock is a brand new formulation called NeX Pearl Reactive. While this ball shares the same 1500 grit polished box finish with the Phaze III, the Axiom Pearl picked up earlier and had more shape off the breakpoint in our testing.

