General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Phaze III
|Reviewed:
|December 2019
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R3S Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Obsidian / Jade / Orchid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Velocity
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Phaze III is the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular Phaze II in Storm’s Master line. The Phaze II is loved for its versatility, especially on tougher lane conditions, and the Phaze III’s motion complements it nicely. The low RG, high differential Velocity core design is identical in the three Phaze bowling balls. The Phaze III’s R3S Hybrid coverstock from the Intense Fire comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish to push this ball farther down the lane than the Phaze II, while offering a bigger and stronger move off the dry. The quicker response to the friction is not surprising from the polished hybrid cover, but the testers were pleasantly surprised with the amount of total hook this ball creates.
All three testers saw the best reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. Stroker saw a difference in shape, but he lined up almost on top of where he was playing this pattern with the Phaze II. He started his ball on board 15 off his hand, crossing 11 at the arrows and using eight as his breakpoint. Cranker started near 30 with his laydown point, crossing between the third and fourth arrows while using board 10 as his breakpoint.
