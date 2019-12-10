storm-phaze-iii

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Phaze III
Reviewed:December 2019
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:R3S Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Obsidian / Jade / Orchid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Velocity
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.000

The Phaze III is the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular Phaze II in Storm’s Master line. The Phaze II is loved for its versatility, especially on tougher lane conditions, and the Phaze III’s motion complements it nicely. The low RG, high differential Velocity core design is identical in the three Phaze bowling balls. The Phaze III’s R3S Hybrid coverstock from the Intense Fire comes out of the box at a 1500 grit polished finish to push this ball farther down the lane than the Phaze II, while offering a bigger and stronger move off the dry. The quicker response to the friction is not surprising from the polished hybrid cover, but the testers were pleasantly surprised with the amount of total hook this ball creates.

All three testers saw the best reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern. Stroker saw a difference in shape, but he lined up almost on top of where he was playing this pattern with the Phaze II. He started his ball on board 15 off his hand, crossing 11 at the arrows and using eight as his breakpoint. Cranker started near 30 with his laydown point, crossing between the third and fourth arrows while using board 10 as his breakpoint.

Additional Storm Phaze III Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.