General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Axiom
|Reviewed:
|July 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NeX (Nano Extreme)
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Navy / Slate
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Orbital
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Axiom joins Storm’s Master line and quickly takes over as the biggest hooking ball in the series. Its Orbital core design features a slightly lower RG and a very slightly lower differential compared to the Velocity core of the Phaze II. The big change is in the coverstock, as the new NeX coverstock found on the Axiom is a much more aggressive cover compared to the Phaze II’s TX-16 veneer. At the same factory surface prep of 3000 Abralon, this new shell handled oil even better than both the NRG and R2S covers.
The heavy oil test pattern is where this ball matched up best for our three ball testers. On this pattern, the 3000 grit sanded surface allowed the Axiom to grip very hard in the midlane and create an increased change of direction on the clean back end. Stroker, Tweener, and Cranker all kept their balls at the box finish, as it easily created traction through the oil. As the front and track area started to break down, all three testers were able to move their feet and targets left to catch more oil in the front, pushing their balls to their desired breakpoints. This is really where the Axiom started to shine, thanks to its added angularity downlane. Where
