General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Two-Tone Red Pearl / Red Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD4
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.50
|Diff:
|0.058
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Code Red is the follow-up to the Code Black in the Premier line for Storm. This ball uses the same RAD4 asymmetrical core shape as the Code Black, but this time it is paired up with the R2S Hybrid coverstock—the same coverstock used on Storm’s legendary Hy-Road bowling ball. The only difference between the Code Black and Code Red is the change from R2S Pearl to R2S Hybrid. With the same 1500 grit polished factory finish and the same weight block, these two balls have similar motions going down the lane, but the R2S Hybrid on the Code Red provides a little more traction in the oil than the R2S Pearl cover on the Code Black.
All three of our testers had their best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. The Code Red offers very easy length, with a strong revving action in the midlane before making a strong move on the back end. Each tester could play their favorite part of the lane with the Code Red, using its polished finish to glide their balls to the breakpoint. Stroker was crossing the second arrow and getting his Code Red to five at the breakpoint. Tweener was on 15 at the arrows and feeding his ball to eight downlane. Cranker was able to consistently get his ball back to the pocket on this pattern ...
