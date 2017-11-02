General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Nano Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Gold / Navy / Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Dual-Drive
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Drive is the second ball from Storm to use the Dual-Drive symmetrical core shape, with the first being the Timeless. It pairs this high RG, high differential core with the R2S Nano Hybrid coverstock. The Drive is ready for the lanes out of the box at a sanded 3000 Abralon finish, but the colors on this ball make it visually appear to be rougher than that. With its higher RG core and smoother-grit hybrid cover, we were slightly surprised to see the Drive hooking earlier than the 2000 Abralon solid-covered Hy-Road Nano.
We had our best results with the Drive at its box finish on our fresh heavy oil test pattern. Cranker had the best reaction on both the fresh and the burn with this ball. He started with his ball near 25 and targeted between the second and third arrows, with a few boards of miss-room at the breakpoint. He could get his ball as far out as seven without seeing it overreact and as far left as the 10 board without seeing it wiggle and miss the breakpoint. The box finish gave him plenty of hook through the oil, with a controlled motion off the end of ...
