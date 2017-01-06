Storm Timeless

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Blue / Platinum / Black
Core Specs
Name:Dual-Drive
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:NA

The Timeless is the first ball in a new line and price point for Storm. The first entry into Storm’s new Signature line, the Timeless features the logo of PBA star Jason Belmonte on one side. In terms of price, the Signature line falls between the Premier and Master lines. The Timeless pairs the proven winner of a coverstock in R2S Hybrid—used most famously on the ever-popular Hy-Road—with a brand new core. The Dual-Drive weight block uses a core-within-a-core design. Its high RG and high differential give the Timeless easy length with hard hitting power at the pins.

We had our best reaction with this ball on our medium test pattern. All three testers saw the same great reaction from the Timeless, with their balls clearing the front of the lane easily, starting to pick up late in the midlane, and then ripping left when they got to the dry at the end of the pattern. If we tugged this ball a few boards left of target, it held the line to the pocket, and when we leaked it a board or two right, it roared back to the pocket. Each tester could make small moves left with their feet ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.