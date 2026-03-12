Storm EquinoX Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:EquinoX Hybrid
Reviewed:September 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:A2S Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Nebula / Flare / Void
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Core Specs
Name:Solarion AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.018

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The EquinoX Hybrid is the third release in Storm’s EquinoX line. The original EquinoX was marketed as a house shot killer and featured a pearl coverstock, while the EquinoX Solid was earlier and created more total hook for longer, heavier oil conditions. This ball uses the new A2S Hybrid coverstock, along with the same Solarion AI asymmetrical weight block as the previous two EquinoX balls. Like the original, the EquinoX Hybrid is finished with Power Edge, allowing it to clear the front of the lane very easily. Despite this ball being a hybrid, we saw it make a sharper move at the end of the pattern and provide more back end recovery than the original EquinoX. This ball was great for all three of our bowlers on our medium oil pattern, and it was very good on the dry pattern as well. The EquinoX Hybrid can easily be the ball for bowlers who like to take minimal equipment for league nights.

Stroker

Stroker loved how strong the motion at the breakpoint was with the EquinoX Hybrid. There aren’t many bowling balls that change directions as hard as this ball did for him. On top of giving him very good pin carry, he never felt like the ball was unpredictable or uncontrollable when it got to the dry. He could start a bit to the left with his laydown point, swing the ball a few boards to the right, and get it back to the pocket shot after shot. When he missed his target a bit to the inside, the oil in the middle of the lane provided enough hold to keep the ball in the pocket. Shots that got right of target saw plenty of recovery from the dry boards and still went through the pins very well. He

Additional Storm EquinoX Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.