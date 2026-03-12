General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|EquinoX Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|A2S Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Nebula / Flare / Void
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Solarion AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The EquinoX Hybrid is the third release in Storm’s EquinoX line. The original EquinoX was marketed as a house shot killer and featured a pearl coverstock, while the EquinoX Solid was earlier and created more total hook for longer, heavier oil conditions. This ball uses the new A2S Hybrid coverstock, along with the same Solarion AI asymmetrical weight block as the previous two EquinoX balls. Like the original, the EquinoX Hybrid is finished with Power Edge, allowing it to clear the front of the lane very easily. Despite this ball being a hybrid, we saw it make a sharper move at the end of the pattern and provide more back end recovery than the original EquinoX. This ball was great for all three of our bowlers on our medium oil pattern, and it was very good on the dry pattern as well. The EquinoX Hybrid can easily be the ball for bowlers who like to take minimal equipment for league nights.
Stroker
Stroker loved how strong the motion at the breakpoint was with the EquinoX Hybrid. There aren’t many bowling balls that change directions as hard as this ball did for him. On top of giving him very good pin carry, he never felt like the ball was unpredictable or uncontrollable when it got to the dry. He could start a bit to the left with his laydown point, swing the ball a few boards to the right, and get it back to the pocket shot after shot. When he missed his target a bit to the inside, the oil in the middle of the lane provided enough hold to keep the ball in the pocket. Shots that got right of target saw plenty of recovery from the dry boards and still went through the pins very well. He
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Storm EquinoX Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm Alpha Crux (2026)
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm Bionic
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm EquinoX
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm EquinoX Solid
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm Ion Max Pearl
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm IQ Tour Sapphire
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm Monsoon
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm Phaze II Pearl
- Storm EquinoX Hybrid vs. Storm Rocket AI
To compare the Storm EquinoX Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm EquinoX Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.