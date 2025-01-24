General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|EquinoX Solid
|Reviewed:
|October 2025
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|A2S Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Dark Green / Black / White
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Solarion AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The original EquinoX made big waves during its release in early 2025. Between its easy length and stronger motion at the back end, it became a Storm go-to ball for house shots. Bowlers who either used a rougher surface finish or waited until later in the block also had success with it on flatter lane conditions. Compared to the factory-polished original EquinoX, the new EquinoX Solid provided much more traction on the fresh, thanks to its new solid coverstock and dull box finish. It features the A2S Solid coverstock, which comes out of the box with a 2000 Abralon box finish, along with the same Solarion AI core design as the original EquinoX. We saw more downlane angularity from this ball compared to the Ion Max, but it still created plenty of traction in the midlane. Bowlers who are looking for another option in the Storm line for longer and heavier oil patterns, or those who simply want more total hook compared to the original EquinoX, will really like what this new coverstock has to offer.
Stroker
Stroker really liked how easily the EquinoX Solid created traction on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He was able to start just a board right of where he played this pattern with the Ion Max. The ball didn’t try to get too far down the lane, and it made a nice move at the back end. He really liked how much angle this ball had going through the pin deck. There were a few shots where he felt like the ball was going to leave the flat 10 off his hand because he was weak with his release, but the EquinoX Solid was still able to drive through the pins and send the 6 pin off the wall to kick out the
