General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|EquinoX
|Reviewed:
|February 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|A1S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Goldenrod / Deep Violet / Chromium
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Solarion AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The EquinoX is a new nameplate for Storm. This ball enters their Premier line, featuring a new coverstock and a new asymmetrical core design. The A1S Pearl cover comes out of the box polished with Power Edge, giving the ball easy length for all styles of bowlers. The new Solarion AI core is an asymmetrical shape with a low RG (2.48″), a high differential (0.054″), and a high intermediate differential (0.018″). We saw plenty of track flare from our test balls on our medium oil pattern, allowing all three bowlers to get this one going away from the headpin before it changed directions downlane.
Cranker
Cranker liked the EquinoX just a bit more than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His rev rate gave him a little more forgiveness at the breakpoint, which resulted in him having better pin carry. He was farther left with his laydown compared to his Phaze AI and Road Warrior. He saw the ball rev up very strongly in the midlane before changing directions and heading toward the pocket. He really liked the way this ball went through the pins, as he felt like it kept the pins lower on the deck, throwing them into each other instead of over the top of themselves. The ball was strong off the end of the pattern but not as violent as the Virtual Energy Blackout or DNA Coil. It was pretty versatile for him on this condition, as he could also move farther right and increase his speed to play closer to the track area. He had no trouble getting the ball to continue through the pins as the pattern broke down and he moved deeper with his laydown point. He moved his target at the arrows farther left as well, keeping the
