Storm Ion Max

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Ion Max
Reviewed:September 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:NRG Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Neon Pink / Indigo / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Element Max AI
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.014

The Ion Max was first revealed in Storm’s Ion Pro introduction video as a mystery ball for comparison. While both balls share the Ion name, they are actually very different, as the Ion Max offers significantly more flare potential, a more aggressive solid coverstock, and a rougher box finish. The Ion Max uses NRG Solid as its coverstock, along with the asymmetrical Element Max AI core, which features the Amplified Inertia outer core like many of Storm’s newer products. The solid coverstock is finished at 2000 Abralon, allowing it to provide lots of traction through the heaviest volumes of oil. The more oil that was on the lane, the better our reactions were with the Ion Max, but there was actually not a big drop-off in the quality of our reactions as the patterns started to break down.

Stroker

Stroker loved the amount of total hook he saw from the Ion Max on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He could play a small swing off his hand with no fear of any out-of-bounds. He could be firm with his speed, and the ball showed no signs of sliding past the breakpoint. As the front started to break down, he could shell-down into either the Ion Pro or the Phaze II. He saw this ball hook more than the Summit Ascent with both balls at their box finishes. The Ion Max started earlier and had more overall hook than his DNA, and it was strong enough for him to keep moving left with his laydown point as the pattern broke down. He really liked how much continuation he saw from this ball while covering more boards as the pattern transitioned.

Stroker needed to start farther left than he usually does on the medium oil pattern with the Ion Max. As he saw at the end of his

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.