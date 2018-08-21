General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SPEC Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Gunmetal / Fire / Crimson
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shape-Lock HD
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Gravity Evolve is the newest entry into Storm’s Premier line. It features the Shape-Lock HD asymmetrical core design that was originally used in 2008’s Virtual Gravity. This proven core shape is paired with the newest cover from Storm, SPEC Solid Reactive, which is also used on the Crux Prime and Pro-Motion. The Gravity Evolve comes out of the box at a sanded 2000 Abralon finish, providing easy traction in the front of the lane. All three testers had plenty of total hook with a smooth reaction downlane.
At the box finish, the Gravity Evolve easily controlled the breakpoint on the fresh heavy oil pattern. It picked up very strong in the midlane, while providing a strong arc if it was sent out to the dry a little too quickly. All three testers started the Gravity Evolve left of the track area, using its aggressive cover to bite through the oil. Stroker was able to stay in this part of the lane with his lower rev rate by using straighter angles through the front compared to Cranker and Tweener. As a result, he had no trouble with his ball getting through the pins, even after oil started getting removed from the fronts and pushing downlane. The other two testers were affected
