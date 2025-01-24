General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Hy-Road 40
|Reviewed:
|June 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|A1S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Fe2 Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Hy-Road 40 is the newest addition to Storm’s Thunder line, and its name celebrates Storm’s 40-year journey in the bowling industry. This ball uses the same Inverted Fe2 Technology core from previous Hy-Road releases, paired with the newer A1S Pearl coverstock. We saw this coverstock introduced in February 2025 on the EquinoX. Like that ball, the Hy-Road 40 is finished with Power Edge polish out of the box, which helps keep it from hooking too early. Even with both balls sharing the same box finish, the Hy-Road 40 started up quicker for us than the Road Warrior because of the difference between the A1S and R2S DEEP coverstocks. We found this ball to be best on our medium and dry test patterns with the box finish.
Stroker
Stroker had a very nice reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Hy-Road 40 out of the box. He started the ball on board 12, crossing the second arrow and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. He saw a strong, consistent motion through the entire lane, with good continuation at the back end and through the pin deck. He didn’t see the ball over-skid, and it wasn’t sensitive to the oil toward the middle of the lane, keeping him from having any over/under reaction. He felt that for a polished pearl, this ball actually changed the oil pattern quite a bit. He saw the front start hooking within a game of play, with just him on the lane. The ball was still able to hit the pocket, but it lacked the drive to knock out the corner pin for him. He moved his targets at the arrows and at the breakpoint farther left to keep the ball in the oil longer. It kept the same motion and got through
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Storm Hy-Road 40 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Hy-Road 40 vs. Storm EquinoX
- Storm Hy-Road 40 vs. Storm IQ Tour AI
- Storm Hy-Road 40 vs. Storm Level
- Storm Hy-Road 40 vs. Storm PhysiX Blackout
- Storm Hy-Road 40 vs. Storm Road Warrior
To compare the Storm Hy-Road 40 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Hy-Road 40 Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.