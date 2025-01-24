Storm Hy-Road 40

Bowler Ratings

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hy-Road 40
Reviewed:June 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:A1S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Teal
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Hy-Road 40 is the newest addition to Storm’s Thunder line, and its name celebrates Storm’s 40-year journey in the bowling industry. This ball uses the same Inverted Fe2 Technology core from previous Hy-Road releases, paired with the newer A1S Pearl coverstock. We saw this coverstock introduced in February 2025 on the EquinoX. Like that ball, the Hy-Road 40 is finished with Power Edge polish out of the box, which helps keep it from hooking too early. Even with both balls sharing the same box finish, the Hy-Road 40 started up quicker for us than the Road Warrior because of the difference between the A1S and R2S DEEP coverstocks. We found this ball to be best on our medium and dry test patterns with the box finish.

Stroker

Stroker had a very nice reaction on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Hy-Road 40 out of the box. He started the ball on board 12, crossing the second arrow and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. He saw a strong, consistent motion through the entire lane, with good continuation at the back end and through the pin deck. He didn’t see the ball over-skid, and it wasn’t sensitive to the oil toward the middle of the lane, keeping him from having any over/under reaction. He felt that for a polished pearl, this ball actually changed the oil pattern quite a bit. He saw the front start hooking within a game of play, with just him on the lane. The ball was still able to hit the pocket, but it lacked the drive to knock out the corner pin for him. He moved his targets at the arrows and at the breakpoint farther left to keep the ball in the oil longer. It kept the same motion and got through

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.