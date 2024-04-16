storm road warrior

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Road Warrior
Reviewed:November 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S DEEP Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Sapphire / Steel
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

The Road Warrior is the second ball to use the Inverted Fe2 AI core design, with the first being The Road. While that ball featured the ReX Hybrid coverstock, this ball uses the new R2S DEEP Pearl formulation. We previously saw the hybrid and solid versions of this shell on the Absolute and the Absolute Power, but this is the first time it has been used in pearl form in North America. The new shell is finished with Power Edge polish, giving it natural length and a good back end movement. We saw our best reactions come on our medium oil and dry test patterns, and we had to wait until very late in the session on the heavy oil pattern before the Road Warrior came into play.

Stroker

Stroker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. His straighter angles in the front of the lane were really what the Road Warrior wanted on this condition. He was trying to play up the lane, and if he leaked the ball a little right of target, he saw it make a strong but controllable move to get all the way back to the pocket. If he tugged it left, the ball had plenty of hold from the oil in the center of the lane. As the pattern broke down, he made very small moves left with his laydown point, opening his angles and giving the ball a bit more room off his hand. The box finish matched up extremely well for him on this pattern, and he kept his ball at this surface for the entire session.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.