Storm Hy-Road Max

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Hy-Road Max
Reviewed:February 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:NeX Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:3000 Abralon
Color:Emerald / Lime
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hy-Road Max is the newest addition to the famed Hy-Road series in Storm’s Thunder line. It features the same Inverted Fe2 symmetrical core as the previous Hy-Road balls, and it is wrapped in the NeX Solid Reactive coverstock. This veneer made previous appearances on the Proton PhysiX in the Premier line and on the Axiom in the Master line. The box finish on this bright green and lime cover is 3000 Abralon. The Hy-Road Max produced a very smooth motion for all three of our testers on our fresh oil patterns.

Cranker’s best look came on the medium oil pattern, but it took a bit before his eyes adjusted to the different motion that this ball provides. The Hy-Road Max grabbed the lane very early, thanks to its 3000 Abralon finish, and it was incredibly smooth at the breakpoint. He reduced his speed and made sure to get his ball outside to the friction to allow it to recover. Light hits worked best for Cranker, but to get his ball to retain more energy, he took his cover to 1000 Abralon and then applied

