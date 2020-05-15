General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Hy-Road Max
|Reviewed:
|February 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NeX Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Emerald / Lime
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Fe2 Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hy-Road Max is the newest addition to the famed Hy-Road series in Storm’s Thunder line. It features the same Inverted Fe2 symmetrical core as the previous Hy-Road balls, and it is wrapped in the NeX Solid Reactive coverstock. This veneer made previous appearances on the Proton PhysiX in the Premier line and on the Axiom in the Master line. The box finish on this bright green and lime cover is 3000 Abralon. The Hy-Road Max produced a very smooth motion for all three of our testers on our fresh oil patterns.
Cranker’s best look came on the medium oil pattern, but it took a bit before his eyes adjusted to the different motion that this ball provides. The Hy-Road Max grabbed the lane very early, thanks to its 3000 Abralon finish, and it was incredibly smooth at the breakpoint. He reduced his speed and made sure to get his ball outside to the friction to allow it to recover. Light hits worked best for Cranker, but to get his ball to retain more energy, he took his cover to 1000 Abralon and then applied
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Storm Hy-Road Max Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm Axiom Pearl
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm Fast Pitch
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm Incite
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm IQ Tour Nano Pearl
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm Parallax
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm Proton PhysiX
- Storm Hy-Road Max vs. Storm Trend
To compare the Storm Hy-Road Max to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Hy-Road Max Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.