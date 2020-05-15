General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Proton PhysiX
|Reviewed:
|December 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NeX Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Magenta / Black / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atomic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Proton PhysiX is the newest addition to Storm’s Premier line, and it features the asymmetrical Atomic core that was used previously in the PhysiX and AstroPhysiX. The change for this ball comes by using the new NeX Solid cover that was also found on the Axiom. This aggressive solid coverstock is finished at 2000 Abralon, providing hook and traction for all styles of bowlers.
Stroker really benefited from the amount of traction and back end this ball provided on the fresh heavy oil test pattern. The hook through the midlane gave him lots of total motion, while the back end recovery gave him some room for error on both sides of his target. He had more total hook and more angle at the breakpoint than he saw with the Axiom on this pattern. The transition was no problem for the Proton PhysiX, as Stroker was able to make small moves left as the front of the lane started to hook to keep his ball in the pocket. He also had
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Storm Proton PhysiX Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm Proton PhysiX vs. Storm AstroPhysiX
- Storm Proton PhysiX vs. Storm Axiom
- Storm Proton PhysiX vs. Storm Axiom Pearl
- Storm Proton PhysiX vs. Storm IQ Tour Nano Pearl
- Storm Proton PhysiX vs. Storm Parallax
- Storm Proton PhysiX vs. Storm PhysiX
To compare the Storm Proton PhysiX to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm Proton PhysiX Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.