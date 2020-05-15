Storm Proton PhysiX

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Proton PhysiX
Reviewed:December 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:NeX Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Abralon
Color:Magenta / Black / Violet
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Atomic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.017

The Proton PhysiX is the newest addition to Storm’s Premier line, and it features the asymmetrical Atomic core that was used previously in the PhysiX and AstroPhysiX. The change for this ball comes by using the new NeX Solid cover that was also found on the Axiom. This aggressive solid coverstock is finished at 2000 Abralon, providing hook and traction for all styles of bowlers.

Stroker really benefited from the amount of traction and back end this ball provided on the fresh heavy oil test pattern. The hook through the midlane gave him lots of total motion, while the back end recovery gave him some room for error on both sides of his target. He had more total hook and more angle at the breakpoint than he saw with the Axiom on this pattern. The transition was no problem for the Proton PhysiX, as Stroker was able to make small moves left as the front of the lane started to hook to keep his ball in the pocket. He also had

Storm Proton PhysiX Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Storm Proton PhysiX to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Storm Proton PhysiX Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.