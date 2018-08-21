Storm Hy-Road X

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)



General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:R2X Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Midnight Black Solid
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 Technology
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.57
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hy-Road X celebrates the tenth year since the introduction of the original Hy-Road, which is still in production today. It uses the same symmetrical Inverted Fe2 core design as the original, but the coverstock has been changed to R2X Solid from the R2S formulation used on the original, the Hy-Road Pearl, and the Hy-Road Solid. This stronger cover is factory-prepped to a 1500 grit polished box finish that provides moderate length on medium volume patterns. The Hy-Road X fits between the original Hy-Road and the Hy-Road Nano in total hook on these type of conditions.

All three of our testers were lined up quickly on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on 18, crossing the third arrow, and using the 10 board as his breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was on 21 off his hand, crossing seventeen at the arrows, and getting out to the nine board downlane. Cranker was the deepest, with his ball landing on 30, crossing the fifth arrow, and going around the other two testers out to eight at the breakpoint. Once we were lined up, the Hy-Road X allowed us to stay within two to three boards of where we started for the entire testing session. Its R2X Solid

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.