General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2X Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Midnight Black Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Fe2 Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hy-Road X celebrates the tenth year since the introduction of the original Hy-Road, which is still in production today. It uses the same symmetrical Inverted Fe2 core design as the original, but the coverstock has been changed to R2X Solid from the R2S formulation used on the original, the Hy-Road Pearl, and the Hy-Road Solid. This stronger cover is factory-prepped to a 1500 grit polished box finish that provides moderate length on medium volume patterns. The Hy-Road X fits between the original Hy-Road and the Hy-Road Nano in total hook on these type of conditions.
All three of our testers were lined up quickly on our medium oil test pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on 18, crossing the third arrow, and using the 10 board as his breakpoint. Tweener’s ball was on 21 off his hand, crossing seventeen at the arrows, and getting out to the nine board downlane. Cranker was the deepest, with his ball landing on 30, crossing the fifth arrow, and going around the other two testers out to eight at the breakpoint. Once we were lined up, the Hy-Road X allowed us to stay within two to three boards of where we started for the entire testing session. Its R2X Solid
