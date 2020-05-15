Storm Incite

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Incite
Reviewed:February 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:R4S Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:3000 Abralon
Color:Goldenrod / Graphite / Crimson
Core Specs
Name:Tensor
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.50
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.013

The Incite brings a new asymmetrical core shape with a new hybrid coverstock to Storm’s Master line. The new Tensor core design provides the Incite with a 2.50″ RG, a 0.053″ differential, and a 0.013″ intermediate differential. Its R4S Hybrid cover is the latest formulation of the famed Reactor coverstock, although we previously saw both a solid and pearl version of R4S on the Fight and Street Fight, respectively. It comes out of the box prepped with 3000 Abralon. The new core and cover on the Incite gave all three of our testers easy hook with a strong response downlane.

Stroker had no trouble getting his Incite to create hook on the heavy oil test pattern, and he was amazed at how much angle this ball had through the pins for him. He was 5-and-3 boards left with the Incite compared to the Hy-Road Max on the fresh. The difference between the two balls was amplified as the pattern transitioned. As Stroker started moving his eyes deeper in the pattern to get more length, the Incite kept its strong back end movement. He did not change the surface at any point on this pattern, seeing more hook than the Hy-Road Max and a stronger move at the

