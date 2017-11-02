General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R3S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Lime / Black / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD-E
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Intense joins the Code Red, Code Black, and Snap Lock as the fourth polished coverstock ball in the Storm Premier line. It shares the same R3S Pearl Reactive coverstock with the Snap Lock, but on the inside it uses the brand new RAD-E asymmetrical core. This new design gives the Intense an RG of 2.49″, a total differential of 0.050″, and an intermediate differential of 0.017″. We found the Intense to cover more boards than the other polished balls in this line, while also providing more hook through the oil. It provided added control over balls that respond harder at the breakpoint, such as the Code Red.
The Intense was best for our testers on our medium oil test pattern. The added read in the middle of the lane that we saw from this ball allowed all three of our testers to start farther left with their beet and breakpoints than they did with the Code Red. Stroker was sitting his ball down on 16 on the fresh and he had the most room for error downlane of our testers, using a breakpoint around the outer range finder on 10. His lower rev rate allowed him to get his ball farther right ...
