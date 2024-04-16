General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Ion Pro
|Reviewed:
|June 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TX-16 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Navy / Carbon / Steel
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Element Tour AI
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.035
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Ion Pro is a new ball inside and out for Storm. The TX-16 coverstock was used originally in a solid version on the Phaze II and later in a pearl version on the Journey. The Ion Pro uses a hybrid formulation of TX-16 that is finished at 4000 Abralon. The weight block is a low RG, low differential asymmetrical design called Element Tour AI. We found the core to rev up quickly, and the ball provided good midlane traction. We were surprised to see how angular this ball was when it came off the spot, and it matched up best for our three testers on our medium oil pattern.
Cranker
Cranker got lined up quickly on the fresh medium oil pattern. He started with his IQ Tour and then threw the Ion Pro with the same delivery parameters. From the same line where the IQ Tour was striking, the Ion Pro went right through the middle of the headpin. He made a 5-and-3 board move left with his laydown point and target at the arrows and was able to start striking with the Ion Pro. From this deeper angle, the ball went through the pins very well, with his strings of strikes sometimes ending with a 9 pin leave that forced him to make a small adjustment to the inside. He saw a stronger move at the breakpoint than the Phaze II, with just a bit less total hook. While having more total hook than the Lightning Blackout, the Ion Pro was also more angular off the spot for Cranker from start to finish on this pattern.
The dull box finish of the Ion Pro allowed Cranker to find a very good line to the pocket on the heavy oil pattern. The ball started early
