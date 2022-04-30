General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Journey
|Reviewed:
|December 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TX-16 Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Deep Indigo / Smoke / Turquoise
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|F-8
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Storm Journey is the newest Belmo Signature line bowling ball, featuring the symmetrical F-8 weight block from the Fate and a pearlized version of the TX-16 coverstock. TX-16 is best known previously for its use in reactive solid form on the very popular Phaze II. This ball comes out of the box with Reacta Gloss, which helps it clear the front of the lane easily. With less total hook than the Fate, Absolute, and Virtual Energy Blackout, the Journey performed best in our testing when playing straighter up the lane. Our medium oil test pattern is where this ball produced its best results with the box finish.
Stroker had the best overall reaction out of the three testers. On the medium pattern, the Journey wasted no energy as it glided to the breakpoint. He played farther outside than with the Fate and saw more angularity downlane than the Hy-Road. With excellent pin carry throughout the session, Stroker saw very little transition. When he did eventually move farther inside, he couldn’t quite get the same drive through the pins, so a better option at that point was getting into the more responsive Virtual Energy Blackout or the stronger Absolute. With how good his reaction was, he never changed his ball’s surface on this condition. Stroker had the best reaction out of our bowlers on the dry pattern as well. The additional hook at the back of the lane on this pattern allowed him to open his angles a bit more than he could on the medium pattern. He still opted to play to his strengths and stay straighter on the fresh, but he took advantage of this extra hook
