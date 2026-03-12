Storm IQ Tour Sapphire

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:IQ Tour Sapphire
Reviewed:August 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Power Edge
Color:Sapphire
Empty
Core Specs
Name:C3 Centripetal Control Core
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.029
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Storm IQ Tour Sapphire marks the return of a pearl cover and a C3 core without AI. We have seen this combination before with the gold IQ Tour Pearl, the IQ Tour Emerald, and the IQ Tour Ruby. The differences between these bowling balls come in their colors and box finishes. They all used R2S Pearl, but they were finished with either the older 1500-grit polished finish or Reacta Gloss. The new IQ Tour Sapphire is finished with Power Edge, making it different enough not to be a total remake of the previous pearlized IQ Tour balls out of the box. We had the IQ Tour Sapphire very clean through the front, controllable off the spot, and continuous at the back end. This ball was best for us when other balls wanted to hook early or get jumpy off the breakpoint.

Stroker

Stroker did what he does best with the IQ Tour Sapphire on the fresh medium oil pattern, where he had the best reaction out of our three testers. He could get right on top of the friction, using the length from the ball to keep it on its line to the pocket. He played directly up the eight board, seeing the ball pick up downlane and having excellent continuation through the pin deck. If he missed inside of target, the ball still created enough traction to hit light in the pocket and mix the pins around the left side of the deck. Shots missed to the right were more into the dry, which helped the ball to still pick up and finish flush in the pocket. He saw very little transition with the IQ Tour Sapphire, and he could stay in the same part of the lane the entire time he bowled on this condition. Even with

Additional Storm IQ Tour Sapphire Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.