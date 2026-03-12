General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|IQ Tour Sapphire
|Reviewed:
|August 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Power Edge
|Color:
|Sapphire
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|C3 Centripetal Control Core
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.029
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Storm IQ Tour Sapphire marks the return of a pearl cover and a C3 core without AI. We have seen this combination before with the gold IQ Tour Pearl, the IQ Tour Emerald, and the IQ Tour Ruby. The differences between these bowling balls come in their colors and box finishes. They all used R2S Pearl, but they were finished with either the older 1500-grit polished finish or Reacta Gloss. The new IQ Tour Sapphire is finished with Power Edge, making it different enough not to be a total remake of the previous pearlized IQ Tour balls out of the box. We had the IQ Tour Sapphire very clean through the front, controllable off the spot, and continuous at the back end. This ball was best for us when other balls wanted to hook early or get jumpy off the breakpoint.
Stroker
Stroker did what he does best with the IQ Tour Sapphire on the fresh medium oil pattern, where he had the best reaction out of our three testers. He could get right on top of the friction, using the length from the ball to keep it on its line to the pocket. He played directly up the eight board, seeing the ball pick up downlane and having excellent continuation through the pin deck. If he missed inside of target, the ball still created enough traction to hit light in the pocket and mix the pins around the left side of the deck. Shots missed to the right were more into the dry, which helped the ball to still pick up and finish flush in the pocket. He saw very little transition with the IQ Tour Sapphire, and he could stay in the same part of the lane the entire time he bowled on this condition. Even with
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Storm IQ Tour Sapphire Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Alpha Crux (2026)
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Bionic
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Concept
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Ion Max Pearl
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm IQ Tour AI
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm IQ Tour Ruby
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Monsoon
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Next Factor
- Storm IQ Tour Sapphire vs. Storm Rocket AI
To compare the Storm IQ Tour Sapphire to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm IQ Tour Sapphire Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.