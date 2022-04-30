General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|IQ Tour Ruby
|Reviewed:
|March 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|R2S Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|Reacta Gloss
|Color:
|Ruby
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|C3 Centripetal Control Core
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.029
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The IQ Tour line has been very successful for Storm since its launch in 2012. The new IQ Tour Ruby brings back the R2S Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the IQ Tour Pearl and the IQ Tour Emerald, among many other popular balls. The C3 Centripetal Control Core remains unaltered, featuring the same low RG (2.49″) and low differential (0.029″) symmetrical design from the original IQ Tour. This ball’s ruby-colored pearlized shell is finished with Storm’s new Reacta Gloss finish.
Stroker liked the motion from the IQ Tour Ruby on our fresh medium oil test pattern. The ball was very clean through the front of the lane, providing a moderate but continuous motion at the end of the pattern. When the track started to hook more in transition, he could start moving his laydown farther inside and swing the ball away from the headpin. The added traction from the lane and the R2S Pearl coverstock easily got the IQ Tour Ruby back to the pocket. This ball allowed him to play outside of the lines he played on this pattern with the Fate and Revenant. Compared to the original solid IQ Tour, the Ruby had more length and was more responsive to the dry, but it had less total hook. Stroker had the best reaction of our three bowlers on the dry oil pattern. The IQ Tour Ruby effortlessly got through the front of the lane and consistently picked up very well in the midlane. The
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Storm IQ Tour Ruby Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Storm IQ Tour Ruby vs. Storm Absolute
- Storm IQ Tour Ruby vs. Storm DNA
- Storm IQ Tour Ruby vs. Storm Fate
- Storm IQ Tour Ruby vs. Storm Phaze V
- Storm IQ Tour Ruby vs. Storm Revenant
- Storm IQ Tour Ruby vs. Storm Super Nova
To compare the Storm IQ Tour Ruby to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Storm IQ Tour Ruby Resources
Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.