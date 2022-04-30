Storm IQ Tour Ruby

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:IQ Tour Ruby
Reviewed:March 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:R2S Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Ruby
Empty
Core Specs
Name:C3 Centripetal Control Core
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.029
Int. Diff:0.000

The IQ Tour line has been very successful for Storm since its launch in 2012. The new IQ Tour Ruby brings back the R2S Pearl coverstock that was used previously on the IQ Tour Pearl and the IQ Tour Emerald, among many other popular balls. The C3 Centripetal Control Core remains unaltered, featuring the same low RG (2.49″) and low differential (0.029″) symmetrical design from the original IQ Tour. This ball’s ruby-colored pearlized shell is finished with Storm’s new Reacta Gloss finish.

Stroker liked the motion from the IQ Tour Ruby on our fresh medium oil test pattern. The ball was very clean through the front of the lane, providing a moderate but continuous motion at the end of the pattern. When the track started to hook more in transition, he could start moving his laydown farther inside and swing the ball away from the headpin. The added traction from the lane and the R2S Pearl coverstock easily got the IQ Tour Ruby back to the pocket. This ball allowed him to play outside of the lines he played on this pattern with the Fate and Revenant. Compared to the original solid IQ Tour, the Ruby had more length and was more responsive to the dry, but it had less total hook. Stroker had the best reaction of our three bowlers on the dry oil pattern. The IQ Tour Ruby effortlessly got through the front of the lane and consistently picked up very well in the midlane. The

Storm IQ Tour Ruby Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Storm IQ Tour Ruby to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Storm IQ Tour Ruby Resources

Click here to visit Storm's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.