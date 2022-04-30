General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Night Road
|Reviewed:
|September 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ReX Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|4K - Fast
|Color:
|Midnight Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Inverted Fe2 Technology
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.57
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Storm Night Road is the latest ball to use the ReX Pearl coverstock, following up on the successes of the Dark Code and the Infinite PhysiX. Paired with the famous Inverted Fe2 Technology core design, the Night Road comes out of the box at Storm’s new 4K – Fast finish. In our testing, the ball provided a combination of skid, total hook, and continuation that made it extremely versatile, as the Night Road could be thrown with success on all four of BTM’s test patterns by each of the testers.
For Stroker, it was love at first shot with the Night Road on the medium oil pattern. It rolled heavily in the midlane, with a strong and continuous motion at the back end. The ball was very impressive through the pins, providing plenty of pin carry. Later in the session, Stroker could easily move inside and open up his angles. He was very impressed with how much energy this ball retained for the breakpoint and the continuation it showed at the back end well into the testing session. Stroker was pleasantly surprised with how the Night Road reacted on the dry test pattern, considering its lack of polish. He could swing the ball more thanks to the aggressive coverstock, and he had plenty of length and back end without seeing the ball overreact downlane. The only time the ball lost some performance on this pattern was after urethane had pushed oil downlane. With too much carrydown on the back end, the Night Road was a bit too smooth and was prone to leaving flat 10
