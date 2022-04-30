General Info
|Brand:
|Storm
|Name:
|Infinite PhysiX
|Reviewed:
|July 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|ReX Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Sapphire / Deep Purple / Onyx
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Atomic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Infinite PhysiX takes the proven Atomic core from the previous PhysiX releases and wraps it in the ReX Pearl coverstock that was introduced on the Dark Code. Unlike the Dark Code, which originally came with a polished box finish, the Infinite PhysiX is the somewhat rare pearlized ball that comes out of the box sanded at 4000 Abralon. The combination of traction from the strong coverstock and the high-flaring asymmetrical core design provided all three of our testers with a very strong motion at the back of the lane. This ball was pretty versatile in our testing, but it performed best when there was some oil in the front of the lane.
Stroker had a very nice motion on the heavy oil pattern with the Infinite PhysiX. He really liked how well the ball saw the midlane compared to the Dark Code, as well as its stronger motion downlane compared to the Proton PhysiX and Nova. This motion gave him plenty of area and allowed him to play to his strengths with straighter angles. The drier the track area became, the more his reaction improved, with the Infinite PhysiX allowing him to open up his angles and keep the ball at its box finish throughout testing. Stroker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern, thanks to his lower rev rate giving him a bit more room for error than Cranker and Tweener on the fresh. He really liked how the box finish read the oil as the lanes broke down, giving him plenty of motion to move inside.
