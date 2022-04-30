Storm Infinite PhysiX

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Infinite PhysiX
Reviewed:July 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:ReX Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Sapphire / Deep Purple / Onyx
Core Specs
Name:Atomic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.017

The Infinite PhysiX takes the proven Atomic core from the previous PhysiX releases and wraps it in the ReX Pearl coverstock that was introduced on the Dark Code. Unlike the Dark Code, which originally came with a polished box finish, the Infinite PhysiX is the somewhat rare pearlized ball that comes out of the box sanded at 4000 Abralon. The combination of traction from the strong coverstock and the high-flaring asymmetrical core design provided all three of our testers with a very strong motion at the back of the lane. This ball was pretty versatile in our testing, but it performed best when there was some oil in the front of the lane.

Stroker had a very nice motion on the heavy oil pattern with the Infinite PhysiX. He really liked how well the ball saw the midlane compared to the Dark Code, as well as its stronger motion downlane compared to the Proton PhysiX and Nova. This motion gave him plenty of area and allowed him to play to his strengths with straighter angles. The drier the track area became, the more his reaction improved, with the Infinite PhysiX allowing him to open up his angles and keep the ball at its box finish throughout testing. Stroker had the best reaction of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern, thanks to his lower rev rate giving him a bit more room for error than Cranker and Tweener on the fresh. He really liked how the box finish read the oil as the lanes broke down, giving him plenty of motion to move inside.

Storm Infinite PhysiX Comparisons

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.