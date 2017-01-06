General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|GI-17 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Navy / Electric / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RAD-X
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Sure Lock is the biggest hooking ball to date in the Storm line. This ball uses a new coverstock called GI-17 Solid Reactive that comes out of the box with a 2000 Abralon finish. The powerful RAD-X asymmetrical core shape remains unchanged from the last time it was used in the Snap Lock. The Sure Lock’s coverstock, surface finish, and core combination offers lots of big hook potential for heavy oil conditions.
It is no surprise that we had the best line to the pocket with this ball on our long and heavy volume oil pattern. The Sure Lock’s sanded cover easy ripped through this slick condition. All three testers saw very easy hook, with the added benefit of a strong downlane motion. Stroker started around the 20 board, which is farther left than he has been with any previous Storm ball on this pattern. He saw plenty of traction in the middle of the lane and lots of recovery when he got his ball to the track area a little too quickly. Tweener was very comfortable with the Sure Lock ...
