General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NRG Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|3000 Abralon
|Color:
|Purple / Black / Orange
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centripetal HD
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.047
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Super SonIQ, which is the newest addition to Storm’s Master line of bowling balls, uses the same Centripetal HD core as last year’s original SonIQ. This low RG, medium-high differential symmetrical core design is surrounded by the proven NRG Hybrid Reactive coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 3000 Abralon finish. This is the same cover and box finish combination that was used recently on the PhysiX. The lower differential of the Super SonIQ helps put it just under the PhysiX in total hook. This ball was impressive across the majority of our test patterns. Its moderate amount of track flare helped it to be usable on our medium oil test pattern, while its dull NRG Hybrid coverstock gave us plenty of traction through the oil on our heavy test pattern.
All three of our testers had a fantastic reaction with this ball on our fresh heavy oil pattern. It had no trouble with this pattern’s higher oil volume, as it easily picked up in the midlane for all three players. Stroker started on the fresh by crossing the 11 board at the arrows, playing straighter up the lane and using nine as his breakpoint. Tweener was just right of the third arrow, also getting his ball to nine downlane. Cranker was targeting 17 at the arrows and getting his ball out to eight
