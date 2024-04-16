Storm The Road

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:The Road
Reviewed:May 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:ReX Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Midnight / Carmine
Core Specs
Name:Inverted Fe2 AI
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.045
Int. Diff:0.000

In a market where bowling balls often come and go after less than a year, the Storm Hy-Road has stood the test of time and remains in production nearly 16 years after its initial release. Over the years, Storm has made numerous coverstock alterations to release new bowling balls into the Hy-Road line. The Road utilizes the ReX coverstock with a hybrid formulation for the first time after having been used previously in Rex Pearl form on several balls, including the Dark Code, Virtual Energy Blackout, and Infinite PhysiX. Additionally, the introduction of the new AI outer core system slightly reduces the RG and differential of the Inverted Fe2 core compared to previous Hy-Road balls. The Road is finished with Reacta Gloss, providing easy length and a strong downlane motion that our testers liked best on medium to dry conditions.

Cranker

Cranker had just a slightly better look on the fresh medium oil pattern than the other two testers. He had a bit more recovery from his higher rev rate compared to the other two testers on shots that were missed to the outside downlane. Cranker started just outside of his line with the Summit Peak, and The Road was angular and strong when it found the friction. Even though it is more angular than a typical benchmark ball, The Road is still a ball that Cranker could use from start to finish on a normal league night.

The Road’s strong move at the breakpoint was a bit more difficult for Cranker to control on the dry test pattern. While he could alter his release to smooth out the reaction, The Road was simply much better as

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.