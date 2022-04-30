track archetype

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Archetype
Reviewed:March 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-11 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Navy / Neon Green / White
Empty
Core Specs
Name:I-Core 3.0 Slim
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.518
Diff:0.053
Int. Diff:0.020

The new Track Archetype introduces the asymmetrical I-Core 3.0 Slim core design and wraps it in the well-known QR-11 Solid coverstock that was also seen on the Paragon and Strata. This new core shape has a higher RG (2.518″), lower total differential (0.053″), and higher intermediate differential (0.020″) compared to the I-Core 3.0 design that was used in the Paragon line. The Archetype comes out of the box at a sanded 500/1500 SiaAir finish, giving it a lot of traction that requires some oil to be most effective.

Stroker saw the Archetype create easy hook on the heavy oil test pattern. The dull box finish allowed it to roll heavily in the midlane and provide a controlled motion at the back end. The moves in transition were a little unique for Stroker, because he couldn’t simply move left and open his angles when the ball started to pick up too early. When he got the Archetype going away from the pocket too much, it was very easy for him to see the ball burn up too early and leave a flat 10 pin. When he moved left to find more oil in the front, he also needed to move his downlane target inside to keep a better angle through the front. If he wanted to use this ball later in the session, he needed to change the surface by adding Crown Factory Compound to give him more length and more definition at the breakpoint. Stroker had the best look on the medium oil condition out of the three testers, but it wasn’t quite as good as his reaction on the heavy oil pattern. He needed to start farther left and give the ball room to the right from the start, and his pin carry wasn’t as good with this

Track Archetype Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Track Archetype to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Track Archetype Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.