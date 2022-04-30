General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Archetype
|Reviewed:
|March 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-11 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Neon Green / White
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 3.0 Slim
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.518
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The new Track Archetype introduces the asymmetrical I-Core 3.0 Slim core design and wraps it in the well-known QR-11 Solid coverstock that was also seen on the Paragon and Strata. This new core shape has a higher RG (2.518″), lower total differential (0.053″), and higher intermediate differential (0.020″) compared to the I-Core 3.0 design that was used in the Paragon line. The Archetype comes out of the box at a sanded 500/1500 SiaAir finish, giving it a lot of traction that requires some oil to be most effective.
Stroker saw the Archetype create easy hook on the heavy oil test pattern. The dull box finish allowed it to roll heavily in the midlane and provide a controlled motion at the back end. The moves in transition were a little unique for Stroker, because he couldn’t simply move left and open his angles when the ball started to pick up too early. When he got the Archetype going away from the pocket too much, it was very easy for him to see the ball burn up too early and leave a flat 10 pin. When he moved left to find more oil in the front, he also needed to move his downlane target inside to keep a better angle through the front. If he wanted to use this ball later in the session, he needed to change the surface by adding Crown Factory Compound to give him more length and more definition at the breakpoint. Stroker had the best look on the medium oil condition out of the three testers, but it wasn’t quite as good as his reaction on the heavy oil pattern. He needed to start farther left and give the ball room to the right from the start, and his pin carry wasn’t as good with this
