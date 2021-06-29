General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Paragon
|Reviewed:
|January 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-11 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Royal / Navy / Sky
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 3.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Paragon is the newest heavy oil beast in the Track lineup. Its coverstock is the very aggressive QR-11 Solid formulation, sanded to 500/1500 SiaAir. It is wrapped around the newest iteration of the asymmetrical I-Core design that originated in the Mx16 and Lx16 and was later used in modified I-Core 2.0 form in the Paradox line. The new I-Core 3.0 design features a 2.486″ RG, a 0.056″ total differential, and a 0.015″ intermediate differential. With every element of this ball clearly built for hook, it’s no surprise that the new Paragon stood out on the heavy oil pattern for all three of our testers.
Stroker loved the Paragon, as he had the best overall look out of the testers across the three patterns that were tested. On the heavy oil condition, Stroker had earlier hook and more back end than the Strata, allowing him to play two boards inside of that ball. The line that had the Paragon striking at will had the Strata Hybrid leaving buckets. As the lanes broke down, Stroker was easily able to trust the ball by moving left and swinging it more, which is something he can’t always do. The Paragon doesn’t have the pop in the back of the
