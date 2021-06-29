General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Heat (2021)
|Reviewed:
|November 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|DR-7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Ultra Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Tri-Core
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Heat brings back the symmetrical Modified Tri-Core design to the Track product line. This core has the same low RG (2.500″) and medium differential (0.038″) numbers as previous balls with this core, such as the Heat Lava from 2019. The coverstock formulation has been updated to DR-7 Solid, making this the first time since the Heat X-Treme that a solid cover has been used on anything bearing the Heat name. This cover was used most recently by Track on the Kinetic Obsidian. Finished at 500/1000/2000 SiaAir, the new Heat provides a strong midlane read and enough traction for use on medium to heavy oil conditions.
Cranker had the best overall look out of our three testers, and he liked how aggressive he could be on the fresh medium pattern without worrying that his ball would overreact to the dry. The Heat’s strong midlane roll provided a lot of overall hook and control. The lower flare potential kept the ball below the Strata in total hook. The Heat provided plenty of room for error for Cranker, and it also allowed him to chase the pattern farther inside as the oil broke down while still providing continuation downlane.
