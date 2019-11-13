General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|DR-7 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Obsidian
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Kinetic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.005
The Kinetic Obsidian is the latest Track offering to use the Modified Kinetic asymmetrical weight block. This proven core design that was used previously in the Emerald, Ruby and Amethyst Kinetics is paired with the new DR-7 Solid coverstock that is finished with 500/2000 Abralon. The out of box finish provides plenty of traction in the midlane, while also providing more kick at the breakpoint than the Kinetic Ruby. Despite the dull box finish, the lower-flaring core design made this ball a better option on the medium oil pattern than the heavy pattern for all three testers.
Compared to the Kinetic Ruby, Cranker, Tweener, and Stroker were all lined up farther right on the medium pattern, with Cranker seeing the biggest difference. He was sliding near the left gutter on the fresh with the Ruby to get it far enough down the lane, but with the Obsidian he was just left of center. Instead of crossing the fifth arrow and getting his ball to 10 at the breakpoint, he could cross between the third and fourth arrows while using the same breakpoint. The DR-7 cover gave all three testers more length and back end than the Ruby, but not as much length and angle as the Kinetic Amethyst. Toward the end of
