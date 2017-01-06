Track Kinetic Ruby

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-6 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 Abralon
Color:Ruby
Core Specs
Name:Modified Kinetic
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.038
Int. Diff:0.005

The Kinetic Ruby is the second Kinetic to join Track’s mid-performance lineup this year. It uses the exact same Modified Kinetic weight block as the Kinetic Emerald, giving it a low RG of 2.49″, a moderate total differential of 0.038″, and a very low intermediate differential of 0.005″. The differences in the two Kinetics are limited to coverstock and box finish. The Ruby uses the QR-6 Solid cover that comes out of the box sanded with a 500/2000 Abralon finish. This rough surface preparation gives the Ruby the ability to handle heavier volumes of oil than the factory-polished Kinetic Emerald.

We were able to get to the pocket easily with the sanded Kinetic Ruby on our heavy oil test pattern. Tweener and Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than Stroker. They were both just a few boards right with their feet from where they played this pattern with the Cyborg. The Ruby picked up just a little earlier and offered a strong arc-shaped motion, with less snap downlane than both the Cyborg and Mako. Stroker was five boards right with his feet from where he ...

