General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-6 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Ruby
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Kinetic
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.038
|Int. Diff:
|0.005
The Kinetic Ruby is the second Kinetic to join Track’s mid-performance lineup this year. It uses the exact same Modified Kinetic weight block as the Kinetic Emerald, giving it a low RG of 2.49″, a moderate total differential of 0.038″, and a very low intermediate differential of 0.005″. The differences in the two Kinetics are limited to coverstock and box finish. The Ruby uses the QR-6 Solid cover that comes out of the box sanded with a 500/2000 Abralon finish. This rough surface preparation gives the Ruby the ability to handle heavier volumes of oil than the factory-polished Kinetic Emerald.
We were able to get to the pocket easily with the sanded Kinetic Ruby on our heavy oil test pattern. Tweener and Cranker had just a slightly better reaction than Stroker. They were both just a few boards right with their feet from where they played this pattern with the Cyborg. The Ruby picked up just a little earlier and offered a strong arc-shaped motion, with less snap downlane than both the Cyborg and Mako. Stroker was five boards right with his feet from where he ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Kinetic Ruby Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Kinetic Ruby vs. Track Cyborg
- Track Kinetic Ruby vs. Track Heat X-Treme
- Track Kinetic Ruby vs. Track Kinetic Emerald
- Track Kinetic Ruby vs. Track Mako
To compare the Track Kinetic Ruby to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.