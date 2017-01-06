"I have been bowling since I was 5 years old. I'm now 31 and bowl in a competitive league and sport a 220 average. I've been a loyal and dedicated reader of BTM for many years. It's my go-to source for information about skills, strategies, and, most importantly, ball reviews. I fancy myself pretty well-versed in the world of bowling, but each month there's always something new that I learn. The authors are also very articulate and very accessible. Tremendous compliment to Phil Regan. I left a comment on his article and he emailed me! I was able to ask him some questions and he was very appreciative and helpful. I can say more about BTM if given the chance. I would surely run out of space in this box. I love BTM and always will."

- Jim Hambel (bowler and Bowling This Month subscriber)