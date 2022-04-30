General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Legion Solid (2022)
|Reviewed:
|November 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Deep Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|LT-2
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.500
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The new Track Legion Solid shares its name with the Legion Solid from 2015, but this version is not an exact remake. While the two balls share the asymmetrical LT-2 core design from all the previous Legion balls, this new release features the Prime Response Solid coverstock that was found on the Proof, which is stronger than the original’s MR-6 Solid shell. It comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir sanded box finish that gave all three testers a very nice line to the pocket when there was some oil on the lanes, along with a strong arc at the breakpoint and good downlane continuation.
Tweener really liked how the Legion Solid picked up in the midlane on the heavy oil pattern. While not starting up as early as the Stealth, the Legion Solid gave him plenty of traction to get the ball started and then recover at the back end. He never saw the Legion Solid try to over-skid on this pattern or get lazy downlane. As the track started to open up and have more hook available, he was able to start moving left with his laydown and open his angles more in the front. He had to be straighter on this pattern than he was with the Paragon or the Stealth, but the box finish gave him a great look. Tweener also
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Legion Solid (2022) Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Legion Solid (2022) vs. Track Heat (2021)
- Track Legion Solid (2022) vs. Track Kinetic Black Ice
- Track Legion Solid (2022) vs. Track Legion Pearl
- Track Legion Solid (2022) vs. Track Paragon
- Track Legion Solid (2022) vs. Track Paragon Hybrid
- Track Legion Solid (2022) vs. Track Stealth
To compare the Track Legion Solid (2022) to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Legion Solid (2022) Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.