General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Paragon Pearl
|Reviewed:
|September 2023
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-11 Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Light Green / Jade / Forest
|Core Specs
|Name:
|I-Core 3.0
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.486
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
The Paragon Pearl is the third entry into Track’s Paragon line. It uses the same asymmetrical I-Core 3.0 design as the Paragon and Paragon Hybrid. The coverstock has been changed to an HK22-based version of QR-11 Pearl. This cover was able to produce more traction in the oil and a bigger response off the end of the pattern compared to the QR-11 Hybrid cover on the Paragon Hybrid. While the added motion at the end of the pattern was expected from the change to a pearl cover from a hybrid, the amount of traction this ball had in the oil was impressive to see from a shiny pearlized coverstock.
Cranker struck at will on the medium oil test pattern. The Paragon Pearl allowed him to do what he is most comfortable doing, which is starting the ball left, opening his angles, and sending it right. He really liked how well the ball revved up in the middle of the lane, providing plenty of hook and traction through the high oil volume part of the pattern. This allowed the ball to have plenty of drive through the pins on shots that weren’t projected as far right as he wanted off his hand. The Factory Compound on the pearl cover provided enough length to still get to the pocket if he got it right too quickly. Staying ahead of the transition was incredibly easy for Cranker with the Paragon Pearl. He could keep moving left with his laydown point, finding more oil in the front to push the ball farther down the lane before turning over to the pocket. Toward the end of the session, he could start as far left as he wanted. The new cover had no trouble making it up the hill from a deep inside
Track Paragon Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
To compare the Track Paragon Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Paragon Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.