Track Paragon Pearl

General Info

Brand:
Name:Paragon Pearl
Reviewed:September 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-11 Pearl (HK22)
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Light Green / Jade / Forest
Empty
Core Specs
Name:I-Core 3.0
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.486
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.015

The Paragon Pearl is the third entry into Track’s Paragon line. It uses the same asymmetrical I-Core 3.0 design as the Paragon and Paragon Hybrid. The coverstock has been changed to an HK22-based version of QR-11 Pearl. This cover was able to produce more traction in the oil and a bigger response off the end of the pattern compared to the QR-11 Hybrid cover on the Paragon Hybrid. While the added motion at the end of the pattern was expected from the change to a pearl cover from a hybrid, the amount of traction this ball had in the oil was impressive to see from a shiny pearlized coverstock.

Cranker struck at will on the medium oil test pattern. The Paragon Pearl allowed him to do what he is most comfortable doing, which is starting the ball left, opening his angles, and sending it right. He really liked how well the ball revved up in the middle of the lane, providing plenty of hook and traction through the high oil volume part of the pattern. This allowed the ball to have plenty of drive through the pins on shots that weren’t projected as far right as he wanted off his hand. The Factory Compound on the pearl cover provided enough length to still get to the pocket if he got it right too quickly. Staying ahead of the transition was incredibly easy for Cranker with the Paragon Pearl. He could keep moving left with his laydown point, finding more oil in the front to push the ball farther down the lane before turning over to the pocket. Toward the end of the session, he could start as far left as he wanted. The new cover had no trouble making it up the hill from a deep inside

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.