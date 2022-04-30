track paragon hybrid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Paragon Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2022
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-11 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Grape / Amethyst / Sapphire
Core Specs
Name:I-Core 3.0
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.486
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.015

The Paragon Hybrid uses the same asymmetrical I-Core 3.0 design that was found in the original Paragon, wrapped in the QR-11 Hybrid coverstock. It comes out of the box at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound, giving it a glossier look and more length than its sanded counterpart. This combination provided a lot of versatility for our testers, with more back end movement than both the solid Paragon and the Stealth.

Stroker had plenty of angularity and motion from the Paragon Hybrid on the fresh medium oil pattern. The strong move he saw at the back end allowed him to start a little farther left with his feet and open his angles more through the front. He had no trouble getting the ball started and was very impressed with how much recovery he had downlane, watching the 6 pin lean on the 10 on shots that weren’t his best. Transition was no problem, as he made simple 1-and-1 moves left as the ball crept high. The Paragon Hybrid provided more continuation than the Heat, Stealth, or Paragon while letting him play farther inside than the Kinetic Black Ice or Legion Pearl. Even though his reaction was the least impressive out of the three bowlers on the heavy oil pattern, the Paragon Hybrid was still a pretty good option for Stroker. He needed to be straighter through the front than the other two bowlers in order to carry, but he could get the ball started in the midlane and strike with tight angles. His reaction improved as more

