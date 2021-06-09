General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Strata Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|June 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-11 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Polish
|Color:
|Sapphire / Black / Smoke
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Strata
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.475
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
Track’s new Strata Hybrid shares the asymmetrical Strata core design with 2020’s solid-covered Strata. This new release utilizes a hybrid version of the QR-11 coverstock that is finished with 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Polish. The changes in surface and coverstock provide a drastic difference in motion from the solid and sanded cover on the original Strata. The Strata Hybrid has a more angular motion that matched up best on the medium oil pattern for our three testers.
Stroker started with the Strata Hybrid on the medium oil pattern with straighter angles through the front of the lane. He saw a much more defined movement at the breakpoint compared to the smoother motion of his Proof Hybrid. As the track started to hook more, he had a couple of options: either stay put with his feet and open his angles, allowing the clean cover to store energy and carry, or make a parallel shift inside, allowing the core and cover to handle the oil. Either way, the Strata Hybrid was extremely effective. On the heavy oil pattern, the traction from the QR-11 Hybrid coverstock gave Stroker enough hook at the box finish to have a
