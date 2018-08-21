General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-9 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 Abralon
|Color:
|Electric Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Starship
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The Tactix joins the Logix in Track’s Upper-Mid Performance line. This ball is the sanded solid alternative to the polished pearlized Logix. Interestingly, while staying with the same naming theme at this price point, the Tactix uses a different asymmetrical weight block. The Logix used the asymmetrical LT-2 core from the Legion Solid, while the Tactix features the new asymmetrical Starship weight block. This design provides a slightly lower RG and a higher differential that generates more flare in the oil. The Tactix pairs its new weight block with the QR-9 Solid coverstock. We have seen the QR-9 cover before in its hybrid form on the original Paradox and Paradox Black, but this will be the first time this formulation has been offered as a solid. The Tactix comes out of the box at a 500/2000 Abralon finish, giving it plenty of hook in the midlane with a big move at the breakpoint.
The reaction shape of the Tactix was just a little better for our testers on our heavy oil pattern than on our medium pattern. The closest things we had to compare the Tactix to were the Cyborg and the Legion Solid. All three of our testers saw the Tactix offer more length and more back end reaction at the dry than both of these balls. On the fresh,
