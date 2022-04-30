General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Sensor
|Reviewed:
|December 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|DR-6 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Smoke / Gold
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Regulator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.490
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Sensor brings back another nameplate from the past for the Track brand, but it features a new logo, a new symmetrical core design, and a new twist on a familiar coverstock. We have seen the DR-6 coverstock before in its hybrid form on balls like the Kinetic Emerald, Hx10, and Ultra Heat. The Sensor’s new DR-6 Pearl shell is finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving it a glossy box finish. The new Regulator core has a lower RG of 2.490″ and a lower differential of 0.034″. This lower-flaring design combined with the shiny pearl cover kept this ball from having as much hook potential as other balls in the Track line, making it a nice step down when patterns start to transition. Bowlers who like staying straighter with their angles through the front and want a ball that doesn’t go crazy when it sees friction will like the motion offered by the Sensor. In our testing, Cranker liked how strong he could be with his release without seeing the ball jump off the dry, while the lower rev rate testers liked the Sensor more as the patterns went through transition and started to break down.
Cranker had the best reaction with the Sensor on the fresh medium oil pattern. He really liked how the total hook of this ball was lower, but without the ball being lazy at the breakpoint. He could start closer to the track area using his normal
