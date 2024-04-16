General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Stealth Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|September 2024
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Prime Response Hybrid (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Raven / Navy Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stealth
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Stealth Hybrid is the third release to feature the Stealth nameplate for Track. The symmetrical Stealth core was previously used with a solid and pearl coverstock, and now, for the third entry into the line, the Stealth Hybrid features the HK22-based version of Prime Response Hybrid. The box finish uses final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. Between the angular motion this ball creates at the breakpoint and its ability to dig harder into the oil than the Stealth Pearl, the Stealth Hybrid was best for us on our medium oil pattern. All three bowlers saw this ball just under the Theorem in both angularity at the breakpoint and total hook.
Cranker
Cranker liked the Stealth Hybrid just a little more than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The low RG (2.482″) core design revved up quickly off his hand, while the glossy hybrid shell cleared the front of the lane. The ball got into a very heavy roll in the midlane before making a strong move as it came off the end of the pattern. He was lined up 2-and-2 right of where he was with his Theorem on the fresh. His target was also farther right downlane compared to where he was striking with the Theorem. If he tried to move and get on top of that ball’s line too early in the session, the Stealth Hybrid would come in behind the headpin and not get the corner out. Once the ball started hooking more as the pattern broke down, he was able to move farther left and see plenty of drive and continuation through the pin deck. The box finish was his best option for the entire session, as it provided very good length and gave him a
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Stealth Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Stealth Hybrid vs. Track Archetype Hybrid
- Track Stealth Hybrid vs. Track Cypher
- Track Stealth Hybrid vs. Track Sensor Solid
- Track Stealth Hybrid vs. Track Stealth Pearl
- Track Stealth Hybrid vs. Track Theorem
- Track Stealth Hybrid vs. Track Tundra Blue Fire
To compare the Track Stealth Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Stealth Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.