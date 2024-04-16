Track Stealth Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Stealth Hybrid
Reviewed:September 2024
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Prime Response Hybrid (HK22)
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Raven / Navy Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Stealth
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.482
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Stealth Hybrid is the third release to feature the Stealth nameplate for Track. The symmetrical Stealth core was previously used with a solid and pearl coverstock, and now, for the third entry into the line, the Stealth Hybrid features the HK22-based version of Prime Response Hybrid. The box finish uses final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. Between the angular motion this ball creates at the breakpoint and its ability to dig harder into the oil than the Stealth Pearl, the Stealth Hybrid was best for us on our medium oil pattern. All three bowlers saw this ball just under the Theorem in both angularity at the breakpoint and total hook.

Cranker

Cranker liked the Stealth Hybrid just a little more than the other two bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern. The low RG (2.482″) core design revved up quickly off his hand, while the glossy hybrid shell cleared the front of the lane. The ball got into a very heavy roll in the midlane before making a strong move as it came off the end of the pattern. He was lined up 2-and-2 right of where he was with his Theorem on the fresh. His target was also farther right downlane compared to where he was striking with the Theorem. If he tried to move and get on top of that ball’s line too early in the session, the Stealth Hybrid would come in behind the headpin and not get the corner out. Once the ball started hooking more as the pattern broke down, he was able to move farther left and see plenty of drive and continuation through the pin deck. The box finish was his best option for the entire session, as it provided very good length and gave him a

Track Stealth Hybrid Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Track Stealth Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Track Stealth Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.