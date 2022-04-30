General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Stealth Pearl
|Reviewed:
|July 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-9 Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Raven
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Stealth
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.482
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
Track’s new Stealth Pearl uses the same symmetrical core design as the original Stealth and wraps it in an updated QR-9 Pearl cover that uses the HK22 base formula. The core revs up early, keeping the glossy pearl cover from having too much length, while the updated coverstock helps make the Stealth Pearl more angular than previous QR-9 Pearl options such as the Kinetic Black Ice and Paradox Pearl. This combination of midlane traction and strong back end recovery was best for all three bowlers on our medium oil test pattern.
Stroker really liked the Stealth Pearl on the medium pattern. He saw plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong change of direction at the back of the lane. He could swing the ball more off his hand than the Sensor, the Tundra Fire, and even the Legion Solid. The strong midlane traction made it very easy for him to keep striking once the pattern started to change. Unlike some balls that want to over-skid or hit flat at the pins when he opens up his angles, the Stealth Pearl continued to get through the pins consistently. With such a good reaction, he still had room to ball-up to something like the Stealth or the new Paragon Pearl if he wanted more motion. Stroker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the dry test pattern. He was very impressed with how easily the Stealth Pearl cleared the front on this pattern while providing a strong back end reaction that he could control. He really felt that his line to the pocket with the Stealth Pearl wasn’t affected much by either urethane or reactive transition. He had more hook and more continuation
Track Stealth Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Stealth Pearl vs. Track Archetype
- Track Stealth Pearl vs. Track Kinetic Cobalt
- Track Stealth Pearl vs. Track Legion Solid (2022)
- Track Stealth Pearl vs. Track Sensor
- Track Stealth Pearl vs. Track Stealth
- Track Stealth Pearl vs. Track Tundra Fire
To compare the Track Stealth Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Stealth Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.