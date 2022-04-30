track stealth pearl

General Info

Brand:
Name:Stealth Pearl
Reviewed:July 2023
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:QR-9 Pearl (HK22)
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Raven
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Stealth
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.482
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.000

Track’s new Stealth Pearl uses the same symmetrical core design as the original Stealth and wraps it in an updated QR-9 Pearl cover that uses the HK22 base formula. The core revs up early, keeping the glossy pearl cover from having too much length, while the updated coverstock helps make the Stealth Pearl more angular than previous QR-9 Pearl options such as the Kinetic Black Ice and Paradox Pearl. This combination of midlane traction and strong back end recovery was best for all three bowlers on our medium oil test pattern.

Stroker really liked the Stealth Pearl on the medium pattern. He saw plenty of traction in the midlane and a strong change of direction at the back of the lane. He could swing the ball more off his hand than the Sensor, the Tundra Fire, and even the Legion Solid. The strong midlane traction made it very easy for him to keep striking once the pattern started to change. Unlike some balls that want to over-skid or hit flat at the pins when he opens up his angles, the Stealth Pearl continued to get through the pins consistently. With such a good reaction, he still had room to ball-up to something like the Stealth or the new Paragon Pearl if he wanted more motion. Stroker had the best reaction out of the three bowlers on the dry test pattern. He was very impressed with how easily the Stealth Pearl cleared the front on this pattern while providing a strong back end reaction that he could control. He really felt that his line to the pocket with the Stealth Pearl wasn’t affected much by either urethane or reactive transition. He had more hook and more continuation

Additional Track Stealth Pearl Resources

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.