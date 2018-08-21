General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|QR-9 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 Abralon / Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish
|Color:
|Purple Pearl / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Starship
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.010
The Tactix Hybrid joins the original Tactix in Track’s Upper Mid Performance line. This ball features the QR-9 Hybrid coverstock that was used previously on the Paradox Black. It comes out of the box prepped with 500/1000 Abralon and Powerhouse Factory Finish Polish. This cover is paired with the asymmetrical Starship core design from the previous Tactix. The Tactix Hybrid’s combination of cover, box finish, and core gave it lots of length before making its move to the pocket during our testing.
We had our best experience with the Tactix Hybrid on our medium test pattern, with Stroker and Tweener having a much better reaction than Cranker on the fresh. Stroker started his Tactix Hybrid on board 15 at the release, with a target over the second arrow and a breakpoint on board seven downlane. Tweener started his ball on 21, crossing 16 at the arrows on its way to seven at the breakpoint. Cranker needed to make
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Track Tactix Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Track Tactix Hybrid vs. Track Heat Lava
- Track Tactix Hybrid vs. Track Precision Solid
- Track Tactix Hybrid vs. Track Tactix
- Track Tactix Hybrid vs. Track Triton Elite
- Track Tactix Hybrid vs. Track Tundra Solid
To compare the Track Tactix Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Track Tactix Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Track's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.