General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Tundra Blue Fire
|Reviewed:
|June 2024
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|DR-6 Pearl (HK22)
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Track Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.561
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Tundra Blue Fire burns its way into the Track lineup for the summer season. This ball uses the same Track Symmetric core design as the Tundra Fire, with a change to the coverstock. The Blue Fire uses the HK22-based DR-6 Pearl veneer, which is stronger than the DR-5 Pearl cover from the Tundra Fire. This more aggressive shell picked up better in the oil, cutting down the length and taming down the response off the breakpoint. We saw this ball offer more continuation at the back end compared to the original Tundra Fire. Its motion was very good for all three of our bowlers on our medium oil and dry test patterns.
Stroker
Compared to the Tundra Fire, Stroker liked the additional total hook he saw from the Tundra Blue Fire on the medium oil pattern. The ball read the lane much better and earlier than the Tundra Fire, keeping it from over-skidding. He needed to scuff the shell on that ball for this pattern, but the Tundra Blue Fire picked up much better in the midlane with the box finish, providing enough hook and traction to strike. He was able to play a small swing to the right off his hand instead of needing to point it toward the pocket. His reaction improved the longer the session went on, as additional traction on the lane gave him more recovery and hitting power as the pattern broke down. He was able to start moving his laydown farther left and opening his angles more toward the end of the session. This ball was much more responsive to the dry than the Sensor Solid.
The dry test pattern provided a good look to the pocket for Stroker with the Tundra Blue Fire. Despite having less length than the
