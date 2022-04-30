General Info
|Brand:
|Track
|Name:
|Sensor Solid
|Reviewed:
|October 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MR-6 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Orange / Scarlet / Burgundy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Regulator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.490
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Track Sensor Solid takes the symmetrical Regulator core shape from last year’s Sensor and wraps it in the MR-6 Solid coverstock. This solid cover is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, which creates earlier traction but not much more overall hook than the original. The lower differential core design kept the Sensor Solid from overreacting off the friction, blending out the motion both side-to-side and front-to-back. With so many balls using HK22-based covers that are so strong off the friction, this ball provides a much different ball reaction that allowed our testers to stay straighter with their angles.
Cranker had the best overall look out of the three testers, with his best reaction surprisingly coming on the dry test pattern. The smooth motion of the Sensor Solid was a huge benefit on this shorter oil pattern, with a gentle arc instead of the violent flip he often sees. His reaction continued to improve as the pattern transitioned, allowing him to go farther left and let his rev rate provide the downlane motion that the other testers didn’t see. This gave him a better strike percentage until very late in the session when it was too smooth and he switched to the Sensor to keep striking. Cranker struggled to strike on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could get close to the pocket playing multiple lines, but none were particularly effective at knocking down all of the pins. Adding Factory Compound to the cover allowed him be more aggressive with his release and got the ball to continue better at the back end than the sanded box finish. For score,
