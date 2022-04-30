Track Sensor Solid

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Sensor Solid
Reviewed:October 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:MR-6 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Orange / Scarlet / Burgundy
Core Specs
Name:Regulator
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.490
Diff:0.034
The Track Sensor Solid takes the symmetrical Regulator core shape from last year’s Sensor and wraps it in the MR-6 Solid coverstock. This solid cover is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, which creates earlier traction but not much more overall hook than the original. The lower differential core design kept the Sensor Solid from overreacting off the friction, blending out the motion both side-to-side and front-to-back. With so many balls using HK22-based covers that are so strong off the friction, this ball provides a much different ball reaction that allowed our testers to stay straighter with their angles.

Cranker had the best overall look out of the three testers, with his best reaction surprisingly coming on the dry test pattern. The smooth motion of the Sensor Solid was a huge benefit on this shorter oil pattern, with a gentle arc instead of the violent flip he often sees. His reaction continued to improve as the pattern transitioned, allowing him to go farther left and let his rev rate provide the downlane motion that the other testers didn’t see. This gave him a better strike percentage until very late in the session when it was too smooth and he switched to the Sensor to keep striking. Cranker struggled to strike on the fresh medium oil pattern. He could get close to the pocket playing multiple lines, but none were particularly effective at knocking down all of the pins. Adding Factory Compound to the cover allowed him be more aggressive with his release and got the ball to continue better at the back end than the sanded box finish. For score,

Track Sensor Solid Comparisons

Additional Track Sensor Solid Resources

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.